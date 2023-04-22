Paying for Twitter verification will undermine my 'celebrity status' – DKB

DKB is a popular Ghanaian comedian

Comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney, known popularly as DKB, is unhappy about the change in the structure of the app with regard to celebrities.

Some weeks ago, Twitter owner, Elon Musk, announced that the verification badges would be taken away from the accounts of users unless they pay an amount of $7.



The businessman made this decision after he bought the 'bird app' from its former CEO, Jack Dorsey.



This has sparked massive concerns on social media particularly from celebrities who have been affected by it.



In the case of Ghanaian comedian, DKB, he won’t buy any Twitter verification as it will undermine his societal status.



He argued that paying for verification would undermine his status as a celebrity.

DKB wrote: “To be honest, as a CELEBRITY, if I buy this twitter verification, I have undermined my status. Recognition can be bought but not authentic.



Would U let a doctor who didn’t go to medical school but bought a medical school PhD operate on U? I worked hard to become a CELEBRITY."



Read the post below:



