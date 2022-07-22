0
Menu
Entertainment

People already love your songs, dress decently – Hanna Marfo to musicians

Hannah Marfo New Ghanaian gospel artiste, Hannah Marfo

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian gospel artiste Hanna Marfo has appealed to Ghanaian musicians to stop promoting nudity in their music videos and performances.

The 'Ye som obiara' singer made the plea in an interview with Docta Kay on Accra100.5FM's Nkran Kwanso on Thursday, 21 July 2022.

She called on Ghanaian musicians to dress decently and stop exposing their bodies in an attempt to promote their songs.

"Our mother, Ewurama Badu, was a highlife artiste, but she dressed decently."

"Akosua Agyapong, who sings and dances, dresses so decently."

"We had other female singers: Lady Talata, Asabea Cropper; they didn't expose their bodies."

"I'm pleading with all musicians: heaping your boobs and exposing your body won't be the reason for people to listen to your songs. Your songs are already pleasing to the ears that's why people sing them, so, please, cover-up," she advised.

She added: "I can't tell what will happen in 20 years, whether we'll start going naked or what, I can't tell, so, please, I plead with you all to cover up."

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo