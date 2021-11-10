People are used to seeing poor-looking presenters on TV, there's nothing wrong with slaying - Bridget Otoo

• Bridget Otoo has admonished presenters to invest in their look

• She says it feels good to look nice on TV



• The broadcaster described herself as a 'slay queen' journalist



Broadcast journalist, Bridget Otoo, has lashed out at a section of the public who seem to have a problem with television presenters who look good on screens.



According to her, it seems critics are used to seeing poor-looking presenters on their TV, therefore, complain and attack journalists who invest in the look by tagging them as 'slay queen journalist'.



Appearing on 'The Lowdown' on GhanaWeb TV with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei on the topic "Women's role in Journalism in Ghana", the celebrated broadcaster mentioned that looking good boosts the confidence of presenters.

"I have tweeted a number of times that I want to be a slay queen, I love to slay. What does it mean to slay? It's to kill it. In other words, you are killing your hair, makeup, and killing your clothes so what's wrong about that?" she quizzed.



Adding: "I am all for that, it takes a lot of work to look good and there is nothing wrong with looking good. In fact when you dress well, wear good clothes, have good hair, you feel good, your confidence is high. I think people are so used to having poor presenters, poor-looking presenters. People want to see journalists on TV looking like their pay."



When questioned on whether looking good counts as a presenter she said: "I thought it didn't matter but it matters so much. You watch television and you see people dressed nicely... a journalist says I am going to get my nails nicely done, a nice dress and sit in front of you and speak to you. That has absolutely nothing to do with the person's head. If anything we have bad producers and not bad presenters because it's not the presenters' job to go and research. It is a team but because we are under resource, we tend to blame presenters for the mishaps."



Watch The Lowdown below:



