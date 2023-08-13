‘People are yawning so wrap up your submission’ – MzGee’s comment that rattled Mr Logic

MzGee

A comment by MzGee which sought to prompt Mr Logic to wrap up his submission on the August 12, 2023 edition of UTV’s United Showbiz was deemed repugnant as the panelist expressed disgust over the treatment meted out to him.

MzGee had observed that another panelist, A Plus, was yawning during Logic’s submission, making her postulate that the situation was same with viewers since it was past midnight.



“Have you seen how he is yawning? That’s the situation at individual homes, so, wrap up and let’s end the show,” said MzGee. “People are yawning so when you speak, they won’t listen anymore. So, please, be snappy.”



A displeased Logic questioning the logic behind the remarks said: “What kind of statement is that? It’s wrong for you to say that. If they are yawning, how is that my concern?”



This elicited a response from MzGee who kept insisting Logic wraps up his submission.



“You can’t tell me that,” Logic retorted as monitored by GhanaWeb, questioning why other panelists were given enough time to make their submission only for him to be disrespected.

“Don’t come back to me to speak; I won’t speak again,” said the artiste manager who kept on expressing fury over the incident despite attempts by A Plus to calm him down.



Logic in the back and forth which lasted for over seven minutes accused MzGee of being “unprofessional” slamming her further to “learn on this job”.



“You should rather learn how to speak and stop going in circles,” MzGee rebutted.



As they went in circles, MzGee justified her recommendation for Mr Logic to conclude his submission, elaborating on the concerns raised by viewers regarding the show's late duration, which has caused discomfort despite their genuine enjoyment.



On the contrary, Mr Logic contested MzGee's approach, suggesting that she could have employed a more suitable manner to encourage his conclusion.

