People calling me ‘Ghana Chris Brown’ should stop - Mr Drew

Ghanaian music sensation Mr Drew has expressed his preference for being addressed by his name rather than being labelled as ‘Ghana's Chris Brown’.

During a recent interview on Y 107.9 FM's ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe’ with Kojo Manuel, the musician shared his thoughts on being compared to the international superstar.



Despite often being referred to as Ghana's Chris Brown, Mr Drew revealed that he does not fully embrace this comparison and would rather be recognized solely as himself.



“Lots of people call me Ghana’s Chris Brown but for me, I prefer they stop. I just want to be Mr. Drew and that’s all,” Mr. Drew shared.



He expressed his desire to distance himself from the association with Chris Brown, as it often brings unnecessary pressure and pushes him towards certain things he actively tries to avoid.



While acknowledging the immense success and global influence of Chris Brown, Mr Drew conveyed his admiration for the talented artiste and recognized the impact Chris Brown has had on his career.



However, he emphasized his aspiration to establish his own unique identity and make a significant impact on a global scale.

"Chris Brown has already established himself in the world and on a very large scale, so that's what I'm also trying to do for my career. But don't call me Ghana's Chris Brown. I want to be known as Mr Drew," asserted Mr Drew.







