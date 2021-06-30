People claimed I didn’t deserve to win VGMA unsung – Teflon Flexx

Ghanaian afro-beat artist Teflon Flexx has revealed people didn’t like the fact he won the VGMA unsung category in the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).
He was reacting to fans and industry players stating the current VGMA unsung winner Nanky being undeserving of the Award.
“If they think Nanky didn’t deserve the award they should have complained about his nomination. The category is based on votes and the most voted wins. Also, the VGMA have their criteria and the one with the most votes win, so if you don’t vote and win, just sit in your corner and cry”.
Teflon Flexx is currently promoting his sophomore EP, Love From The East with Lazy man featuring Kelvyn Boy being the lead single.
