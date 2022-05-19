People doing less than you will criticize you - D-Black responds to Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian Musician, D-Black

Rapper and Entrepreneur Desmond Blackmore known popularly as D-Black has said that only people doing less than you are doing will criticize you.

This comes after Blakk Rasta called on the Electricity Company of Ghana to charge him ten times the amount of power he has stolen.



Blakk Rasta believes that D-Black should be used as a deterrent to others who want to steal power and go ahead to complain the supply is not stable.



To him, such people like D-Black will be parading as successful people but are engaged in all forms of illegalities and therefore needs to be shown a bitter lesson.



But reacting to Blakk Rasta’s opinion of him, D-Black indicated that people who are below you will always criticize you.

In a tweet, he said, “You will never be criticized by anyone doing more than you.



You will only be criticized by someone who is doing less. That’s fine. But don’t forget that.”



