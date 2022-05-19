0
Menu
Entertainment

People doing less than you will criticize you - D-Black responds to Blakk Rasta

D Black 67.png Ghanaian Musician, D-Black

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Rapper and Entrepreneur Desmond Blackmore known popularly as D-Black has said that only people doing less than you are doing will criticize you.

This comes after Blakk Rasta called on the Electricity Company of Ghana to charge him ten times the amount of power he has stolen.

Blakk Rasta believes that D-Black should be used as a deterrent to others who want to steal power and go ahead to complain the supply is not stable.

To him, such people like D-Black will be parading as successful people but are engaged in all forms of illegalities and therefore needs to be shown a bitter lesson.

But reacting to Blakk Rasta’s opinion of him, D-Black indicated that people who are below you will always criticize you.

In a tweet, he said, “You will never be criticized by anyone doing more than you.

You will only be criticized by someone who is doing less. That’s fine. But don’t forget that.”

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Chris Briandt: The first Ghanaian footballer to play with boots
Mahama left debt repayment buffers unlike ‘collateralizer’ Akufo-Addo – Kofi Bentil
Owoo family not rightful owners of Achimota forest - Osu Traditional Council
My death will be blamed on an anti-armed robbery operation - Barker-Vormawor
What former NDC Ministers are saying about the Achimota forest
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children