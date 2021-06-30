People don’t understand the concept of relationship - Naa Dedei

She made these assertions whiles speaking on eTV's Girl Vibes show

Naa Dedei, a consummate Public Relations Executive at Global Media Alliance Broadcast Company, has opined that people cheat in relationships simply because they do not understand the concept of relationships.

Speaking on the Girl Vibes show with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, she stated that although a lot of people may give reasons for their infidelity like lack of attention, loss of interest, or even that they are naturally polygamous, none of these reasons are good enough to justify the act.



“I think that to be able to go to the extent of cheating on your partner, then it is clear that you don’t get the concept of being in a relationship and you don’t get the kind of understanding and commitment that goes into being in a relationship,” she said on eTV Ghana.

Naa Dedei further explained her opinion saying, “Once you agree that you and I are in this together, you should know that I have flaws and anything can happen so whether it is you getting tired of me or me not having enough time for you because of work, is not enough reason to cheat because we agreed to go through all of that together.”



According to her, if people communicate well in their relationships and make each other aware of how busy their work can get, then there probably would not be the problem of one party having to cheat due to lack of attention.