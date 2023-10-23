People don’t want to accept your mistakes when they look up to you - Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene has opened up about his experiences dealing with people as a celebrity and how it has affected his mental health.

Speaking to 3xtra’s Adwoa Noella in an interview aired October 23, the hitmaker stated that many people fail to see him as a human capable of making mistakes, thus the pressures associated with expectations of him tend to be depressing.



“If you are put in a position where people idolise you and they see you to be perfect, they don't accept your mistakes. If you don’t take care as an individual it ends in you being depressed.



"I can’t say I’ve been depressed but there are times I've woken up and I just don't want to do anything,” he said.



Kuami Eugene added that the expectations of him tend to be as a result of his success in the music industry. Emphasizing that trolls exist due to him always being in the spotlight and that is a normal phenomenon of being a superstar.



“That pressure comes with being special, being unique, and if you happen to be up there, people will talk about you. If you don't want to be talked about, try losing,” he said.

Kuami Eugene’s comments join the wider discussion on mental health among celebrities and how they cope with the pressures and trolling associated with being a popular figure.



ID/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



