People grew up without fathers, didn’t have a rich mother like you but never wrote a book – Bullgod to Yvonne

Entertainment pundit cum artiste manager, Bullgod, cannot fathom Yvonne Nelson’s act of publishing a book to emphasize her struggles of growing up with an absent father, despite the fact that she has had a supportive mother.

Speaking on the contents of the actress’ memoir during a discussion on United Showbiz, Bullgod said there are countless ‘fatherless’ individuals who didn’t have solid financial backing like Yvonne did, but never wrote a book.



Netizens have since been reacting to portions of the actress’s book, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’, where she talked about her confusion surrounding her father’s real identity.



In the said book, Yvonne Nelson disclosed how she conducted a series of DNA tests in the quest to unravel the identity of her real father, after the man whose surname she bears turned out not to be her father.



This development, has, however, been widely criticized by some netizens who believe it has projected Yvonne’s mother in a bad light.



Bullgod, who shares in similar assertion, said Yvonne Nelson was wrong to have painted a bad picture of her mother in her book.

He said Yvonne goofed, adding that she was, at least, fortunate to have a mother who made sure she never lacked anything.



“There are a lot of people that went through similar fate but handled it differently. I can point to people like that. In some cases, their father even died while they were young but they didn’t do these things.



"They didn’t write a book. They are straight and fine. When you read her book, she said she had good financial support. She came from a well-to-do home but there are people who didn’t even get that opportunity and they didn’t write a book,” he stated.



