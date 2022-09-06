People ignore you when you’re sick but contribute at your funeral – Opanka

Opanka

Rapper, composer and poet, Armstrong Affum popularly known as Opanka has spoken about how Ghanaians hurriedly contribute to organizing a funeral ceremony of a deceased person.

In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye, the ‘Enye Betee’ crooner said the same people who will contribute for or donate at your funeral will ignore you when you are sick and need treatment.



“When you are alive and suffering no one will bother to help you even those who are sick you’ll never see people contributing to take the person to the hospital,” he remarked on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.



Opanka continued “But immediately the person dies, they will find the money to organize an expensive funeral though when the person was alive and sick they couldn’t find money to send the sick person to the hospital for treatment.

“When the person is dead they’ll find money to buy a coffin, pay for the mortuary cost, hire sound system, cook food for people to eat and all other costs that comes with it,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



“Sometimes the funeral donations that you give how will it even benefit the person who is dead and gone because when the person was alive that money could have saved the person from dying,” he told the host.