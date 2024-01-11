People insulted me mercilessly when I prophesied Cheddar would become president of Ghana – Ajagurajah

Cheddar (left) and Ajagurajah (right)

The leader and founder of Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwame Asiamah, has said that he was criticized vehemently when he prophesied that the leader of The New Force political Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as Cheddar, would become president of Ghana.

According to him, people rained insults on him and subjected him to a lot of criticism for prophesying about Cheddar venturing into politics and becoming president of Ghana soon, adding that he was accused of wanting money from him.



Speaking in an interview with GhOne TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, Ajagurajah bemoaned why some individuals chastised him mercilessly when he prophesied about Cheddar's political ambition some time ago.



“I said a year ago that he [Cheddar] is going to enter into politics and he's going to be the future president of Ghana one day. He's going to be the future president. People insulted me mercilessly but it's what I saw. I met him spiritually. I don't know. I've never met him before.



"Maybe you know your pronouncement quoting me that I said he was going to be the president last year. People insulted me that I wanted money from him, No, I said he's going to be the future president. So it doesn't mean he is going to win in 2024. At that time he had not even come up with The New Force," he said.



Cheddar officially unveiled himself as the man behind The New Force political movement after the convention programme scheduled to take place at Independence Square was cancelled at the 11th hour due to unforeseen circumstances.

The news was met with mixed reactions on social media with some individuals expressing doubts about his chances of leading the country.



