People mistake notoriety for fame – Bnoskka

Creative Art Consultant, Bnoskka

Creative Art and IP Consultant at the University of Education, Winneba’s Department of Music Education, Bnoskka, has observed that people these days confuse a notorious person for a celebrity.

In a discussion with Happy FM’s host of Showbiz Xtra, Doctar Cann on the issue of social media personality, Ibrah One's accusation that renowned actress, Jackie Appiah, sleeps with fraudsters and corrupt politicians for money.



“People often mistake notoriety for fame. He’s being notorious and he thinks he is being famous. This accusation can cost Jackie seriously and I agree that she needs to take him to court immediately and sue him for damages”, he said.



Bnoskka instanced that if Jackie wants to travel to a certain country and the officials decide to check online for news about her, just this accusation can create a lot of problems for her and she may even be denied her visa, hence she needs to handle this situation the right way and as soon as possible.

According to him, it is important that Jackie does not let this case go because it could even mess with her emotionally. Therefore, he advised that she does not even spend her money on this but rather go straight to legal aid so that they will provide her a lawyer to represent her.



“Ibrah should just come and show evidence to back what he is saying and if he is unable to, Jackie Appiah must sue him GHC500,000 for damages. I will be very disappointed if Jackie ignores this and allows him to go scot-free”, Bnoskka concluded