People need to take comedians more seriously – Lawyer Nti

Lawyer Nti, Comedian

Ghanaian actor, director and comedian, Lawyer Nti, has pleaded with Ghanaians to take comedians a bit more seriously.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show aired on e.TV Ghana, he expressed concern about this and disclosed that he is currently trying to do something about that.



Trying not to reveal too much information on how he is trying to initiate this change, he said, “If you want change, you have to start it and you have to be part of the change process so I am currently working with some people to help in that regard.”



Lawyer Nti again advised that even aside from whatever he is working on, it is important that the change starts within the comedians themselves, hence, they must show respect to each other so that the public can also accord them the due respect and take them more seriously.

Explaining what he specifically means by ‘according respect’, he instanced that, “If I’m organizing an event and I have Kuami Eugene, Kidi and all these big brands in the industry, I’ll pay them good money and they‘ll also come at least 5mins on stage but Foster being the MC who will be present all through the event, I decide not to pay him just because he’s a comedian.”



Lawyer Nti noted that this is not right because comedians deserve equal respect in the industry, hence, they should not be made to use their skill at events for free while others are paid.