People nowadays don’t have time to listen to '5-minutes-long' songs – Samini

Ghanaian musician, Samini

Ghanaian reggae dancehall musician, Samini, has disclosed that fans nowadays no longer listen to songs that are beyond five minutes long.

He said artistes like himself, reduce the number of 'bars' in a song to 8 or 12 instead of 16.



“These days people are laid back putting in the lyrics but those of us from the era of writing long songs with different verses try to summarize things. It gets boring these days when the lyrics are so much that’s why instead of 16 bar verses now it’s becoming 8 bars or a maximum of 12 bars then you bring the chorus.



“Now we want to make it easier for people who don’t have so much time these days because nowadays the lyrics aren’t many like in those days," He stated in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

Samini said artistes must try to summarize lyrics in their songs to make it easier for them to sing and understand.



"So those of us who understand this summarize our lyrics and make it easier for people to comprehend before we add the chorus of the song,” he added.