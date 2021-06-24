People regret at a certain age after they vowed not to marry - Osebo

Fashionista Osebo

Richard Brown famed as Osebo, the Ghanaian representative of the Zara brand, has opened up about the dicey topic of marriage in a recent interview.

While speaking with Zionfelix on Zionfelix Uncut, the fashion icon indicated that it was not obligatory to get married but indicated that marriage had a lot of goodies in store.



According to Osebo, the pride of both men and women could be found in marriage therefore it was a good thing for one to settle down.



He added that many people who often said they cared less about marriage and that they wanted to only make babies, end up regretting the decision along the line.

Osebo added that society sometimes had question marks on people especially women who were 35 years old and above, and were still unmarried.



He said more often than not, such women were accused of not having the best of behaviours that is why they were still unmarried.



The Zara man said no matter what, a man or woman would need a significant other in some perilous times and when that time comes, one would realize the importance of marriage.