People said I didn't have a womb because I was childless for a year - Ohemaa Woyeje tells

Radio presenter cum musician, Ohemaa Woyeje, has disclosed that being married for a year without a child was torture to her.

In a RadioXYZonline.com report, she mentioned that people started talking badly about her and asserting that she didn't have a womb.



“I got pregnant after a year and a few months. The first year that I didn’t get pregnant. If I tell you what I went through from everywhere, every angle. Some said I don’t even have a womb. You know our country. Just one-year,” she said.



While narrating how her one year of childlessness affected her one-year anniversary, Ohemaa said people tried to discourage her from celebrating her wedding anniversary because she hadn’t birthed a child.



“So when I was going to celebrate my first marriage anniversary, people were like, what is she celebrating? Because I hadn’t given birth.

“Some people have been married for 10 years without a child, and they are there. Just one year,” she added.



She also cited that the torment of not having a child led her to resign from her previous job at Multimedia after resuming a leave until she got pregnant.



