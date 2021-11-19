People start following me when I carry out 'agenda' on Twitter - Journalist Albert

Journalist Albert regrets being a cyberbully

He explains why he attacks celebs on Twitter



He adds that 'agenda' on Twitter comes with followers



Journalist Albert, the young man who was named and shamed by broadcasters for being a cyberbully, has revealed that he gets more followers anytime he tweets negatively about key personalities.



Speaking on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV, Albert told host, Abrantepa, that most people enjoy feeding on negativity due to the buzz they receive for 'attacking' and creating 'agenda' around celebrities.



"The moment you write something negative, their fans will come after you. When they come after you, you'll surely make something out of it. I don't know why, but people will start following you. They will start replying and engaging with your tweet," he told the host.

The young man who has apologised for his actions said he doesn't feel good about the act and has pledged to use his platform for a positive course.



Recalling his bitter experience with broadcasters, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, and Serwaa Amihere, Journalist Albert told the host of Bloggers' Forum Abrantepa that he wasn't expecting to meet his 'victims' at the auditions.



"Initially, I thought the judges will be independent judges. I thought they will use people from different media houses. Like people from TV3 or MetroTV... I thought they will use random people. Moments before I entered the audition room, I had a kind of premonition that something was going to happen."



He continued: "The moment I got to the audition grounds, I had the premonition that something wrong will happen. Something that could make me feel bad. I immediately got up, stood outside for a while and came back. I had encouraged myself not to give up. I told myself I didn't come this far to give up."



