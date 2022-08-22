1
People told my husband not to marry me because I’m barren – Ohemaa Woyeje

Ohemaa Woyeje Daughhter Radio presenter Ohemaa Woyeje and her daughter

Popular radio presenter and entrepreneur, Ohemaa Woyeje has stated that badmouthing prior to her marriage to her husband was something else.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the Angel Fm presenter asserted that people went as far as telling her husband not to marry her because they claimed she was barren.

That notwithstanding, Ohemaa Woyeje explained that her husband stood on his grounds and insisted that she was the one he loves and got married to her.

She added that to God be the glory she got pregnant eventually and gave birth to a beautiful daughter and that made 'nonsense' of people's assertion that she was barren.

