Learn to spend, not only save what you labour for – Eastwood Anaba

Reverend Eastwood Anaba gives lifetime advise to workers

The Founder of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba has noticed that people who are misers die hopeless deaths.

According to him, some individuals have made it a point to save all their monies for reasons best known to them.



These individuals he indicates do not spend on themselves or their family because to them, they are saving for the sunny day.



Speaking to his congregation, the preacher could not fathom why some individuals make money and all they think of is savings and not spending some of the money on themselves.

“You are labouring and everything you get is susu. Some of you have even got a box in your house. You will die hopeless people. Your uncle is waiting for you to die. That box, they will cease it from your wife. Enjoy life,” he told members of his Church.



The preacher used the opportunity to advise women to also spend on themselves and look good.



He believes that investment on oneself is the best investment every woman can make in order to look good for their husbands.