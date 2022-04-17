0
Menu
Entertainment

Learn to spend, not only save what you labour for – Eastwood Anaba

Eastwood Anaba65 Reverend Eastwood Anaba gives lifetime advise to workers

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

The Founder of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba has noticed that people who are misers die hopeless deaths.

According to him, some individuals have made it a point to save all their monies for reasons best known to them.

These individuals he indicates do not spend on themselves or their family because to them, they are saving for the sunny day.

Speaking to his congregation, the preacher could not fathom why some individuals make money and all they think of is savings and not spending some of the money on themselves.

“You are labouring and everything you get is susu. Some of you have even got a box in your house. You will die hopeless people. Your uncle is waiting for you to die. That box, they will cease it from your wife. Enjoy life,” he told members of his Church.

The preacher used the opportunity to advise women to also spend on themselves and look good.

He believes that investment on oneself is the best investment every woman can make in order to look good for their husbands.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
6 politicians who should quit politics and focus on other things
How can Bawumia succeed Akufo-Addo? – Alan boy takes on Ofori-Atta
Dag Heward-Mills’ son breaks silence after brother’s death
Bishop Dag Heward-Mills' first post after son's death
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott