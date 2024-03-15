People who insult pastors, presidents will never make it in life - MOG Music

Popular Gospel singer/songwriter MOG Music

Ghanaian gospel singer/songwriter, Nana Yaw Boakye, aka MOG Music, has blasted social media trolls whom he accused of lacking the ability to do proper research before commenting on issues.

His comments come on the back of the backlash he faced on social media over his refusal to comment on the Anti-LGBT+ Bill currently awaiting assertion by the president.



In a studio discussion on UTV, MOG Music refused to comment on the bill, stating that he did not want to affect his brand by engaging in politics.



His stance, however, was misquoted as him not wanting to comment on the issue of homosexuality, which resulted in netizens lambasting him all over social media.



In an interview with Hitz FM on March 14, 2024, MOG Music explained his stance, stating that he wanted to avoid the repercussions of engaging in political discussions as an artiste.



He reiterated his stance on homosexuality, stating that he sides with the Bible’s stance and accused people of not doing their due diligence before commenting on him.



“It’s very funny to me, people are refusing to learn how to research before they make comments and it shows that we are raising a generation that doesn't know how to read and research.

“If I go and speak about the bill, it’s either I'm speaking for NPP or NDC. That's why I didn't want to talk about the bill going to court and all that because the moment I say something, one section of the political space would go against me.



“My stance on LGBT+ activities is clear, I said it again and again, I stand where the scripture stands.



MOG Music further went hard on his critics, claiming that those who insulted him on social media lacked proper mental capabilities.



He added that people who make a habit of insulting successful individuals like politicians and pastors would never make any progress in their lives.



“I started speaking in tongues at the age of 9, and anybody who knows me knows the process I've been through.



“So when a blogger writes things because he wants clicks and people who don't research, people who are not smart, people who are dumb, people who don't learn, they just pick anything and call me a demon and a devil and all that.

“And that is why people will not progress in this country, they are insulting politics, pastors, and people who have advanced in life. They (the trolls) will never make it in life, where these successful people have gotten to, they will never get there. It is the standard rule of life,” he said.



ID/OGB



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.