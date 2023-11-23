People who prioritize cost of wedding rings more likely to divorce – Musician

Renowned Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Eldee

Renowned Nigerian hip-hop artist Sikirullahi Olanrewaju Dabiri, popularly known as Eldee The Don, has expressed the view that couples who prioritize spending a significant amount on engagement and wedding rings are more prone to divorce.

In a recent post on his Instagram story, Eldee suggested that allocating excessive funds to such expenses is often indicative of a lack of financial responsibility.



He cited a study that purportedly links higher spending on wedding-related items to an increased likelihood of divorce, emphasizing the importance of financial responsibility in sustaining a relationship.



He stated this in a recent post shared via his Instagram story.

“The more money a couple spends on their wedding and engagement rings, the more likely they are to divorce, study reveals.



“No surprise here… People who prioritize these kinds of expenses are generally not Financially responsible in the first place. So… They’ll fall out eventually, and it’ll be over money.”