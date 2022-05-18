People with dreadlocks are holier – Quotation Master

Quotation Master, Controversial speaker

Ghanaian controversial speaker, Quotation Master has asserted that anyone with dreadlocks is holier.

According to him, people with dreadlocks are identified and tagged as evil, thieves and drug dealers, whereas they are the holiest anyone can encounter.



In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Nsem Pii, Quotation Master said “Those with low cuts even do worse things than those with dreadlocks. The hair is very powerful and this is why it is the only part of the body that grows immediately after it has been trimmed.”



Quotation master went on to state that people with dreadlocks have done nothing wrong because even Jesus Christ had dreadlocks.

“He was from Nazareth and people from Nazareth only had dreadlocks, and he introduced the likes of Sampson and Samuel to it because they all had dreadlocks as well,” he stated.



Quotation master advised those who criticize people spotting dreadlocks to put a stop to it and also stop tagging them as misfits.



“They are the holiest and they are the ones God wants close to him because it is believed that they have obeyed him by accepting not to trim their hair so if for anything at all, they should be treated right,” he said.