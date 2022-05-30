Perez Musik opens up about his drug addiction and finding Christ

Gospel singer, Perez Musik

Perez Musik says he joined bad company at a young age

Gospel musician recalls how he dealt with drug addiction



Perez Musik's audience appeal soars follow release of Helale Lala



One of Ghana's celebrated gospel musicians has revealed that he battled with drug addiction for years until he had a divine encounter with God.



At a young age, Frank Tagoe, better known as Perez Musik 'drifted' and joined bad company due to a lack of supervision from his family and also the community he found himself in.



This lifestyle led him into smoking and alcoholism which he battled for years until God touched his life.



“I have struggled with addiction to alcohol, nicotine, and smoking for so many years and it has been a battle," said the singer in an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z with George Quaye.

Perez, now a minister of the gospel, added: "I have been through a couple of stuff growing up as a young man. I have made a lot of wrong decisions. I always say that some of us were not fortunate. We did not have strict uncles and aunties who had lived life to an extent that they could actually guide us on what to do and what not to do. So we had to make mistakes and correct them by ourselves, keep the good things we learn and unlearn the bad things we learnt.”



The 'Hewale Lala' crooner disclosed that despite his addiction, he had a burning desire for the word of God and on one faithfully day, he followed his mother to church. During his second time in church, he became born again and gradually fought his years of addiction.



"I told God that 'I sense that you are around me and you want to do something. If truly you want me to work for you let all the Ministers around lay their hands on me and pray for me.' It didn’t even take five minutes and that happened...It has not been a smooth journey but I just thank God for the grace upon my life because every time he finds a way to pull me out of the mud," Perez stated.



In an earlier interview with GhanaWeb's reporter, Paula Amma Broni, the gospel singer revealed that his song has touched several lives and performed many miracles through the power of God.



"The song (Hewale Lala) is giving hope. I mean I have powerful testimonies. There was a pregnant woman who had an accident, she fell belly flat and at a point, the doctors thought the pregnancy was messed up. On their way to the hospital, they were praying to my song and singing. They went for a second test and everything was okay so her husband called me. I didn't even know him. It was just about three days after releasing the song. He called and shared his testimony, I wept that God found some like me worthy to use," he told GhanaWeb.



