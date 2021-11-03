Performing ‘wifely’ duties will not make a man marry you - Edna Addo

Entrepreneur Edna Addo has said performing ‘wifely’ duties will not make a man marry his partner.

According to her, in every relationship the expectations are different for everyone, therefore performing a wife duties in a relationship will not be a guarantee for a man to marry a woman.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's Moans and Cuddles hosted by Paulina Opoku Dedaa, there was deliberation as to why some women above the age of 30 tend to take on ‘wifely’ duties because they want to be ‘wifed’.



Edna Addo who was one of the panellists specified that “In as much as a woman may not be married after the age 30, there is a reason the man isn’t married as well if the woman decides to reduce herself into doing wifely duties just because she wants the ring then the man won't ‘wife’ her.”

According to her, once a woman passes the age 30, she is expected to stop with making preferences ‘I don’t do this, I don’t do that and should lower her standards.



“There are traditions that I believe in and there are traditions that I don’t believe in so when you have a husband it looks good, when you have kids that’s the big big bonus but I don’t believe if age should be a limit for whether you should be able to get a man or not and because of your age, let’s say you are 35 you reduce yourself to take about anything everybody has decided not to take,” Edna added.



