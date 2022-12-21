Perpetual Didier releases latest song ‘Evidence of Grace’

Ghanaian gospel musician Perpetual Didier

Ghanaian gospel musician Perpetual Didier has released her new single, ‘Evidence of Grace’.

She described the song as a celebration of God’s incredible grace. The official video is also out and was shot by Bryce.



The song was written and performed by Perpetual Didier and backed by PD Choir.



According to the Musician, it is also a song that can help people appreciate God’s grace during difficult times.

”This is a celebration of God’s incredible Grace. when we go through a lot in life, (So pains, so many struggles) and still survive, it’s just nothing but the grace of God. so we can therefore say, we are Evidence of God’s Grace. Beloved let this song be your Testimony.”



”Say with me I am the Evidence Of Grace! The Wait is Over Fam!! First Single “Evidence Of Grace” On The Evidence Of Grace Album is Out Now On YouTube Kindly Click On The Link Below To Stream. Full Album loading On All The Digital Stores Very Soon.”



”Are you looking for an Evidence of Grace? when you see me you have seen it, cuz what I have been through in this life, it’s just by his grace. Singing. I am the Evidence of Grace Jesus in my story. Evidence Of Grace Single track on the Evidence of Grace Album is Out Now On YouTube Kindly Click On The Link Below To Stream.”