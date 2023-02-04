Perpetual Didier ‘runs mad’ on Facebook live after viewing mall’s CCTV footage of late brother

Perpetual Didier, sister of a young man who was allegedly brutalized to death at the West Hills mall, has taken to social media to pour out her heart.

Per reports, Shadrach Arloo (the deceased), was scheduled to travel to Germany on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, but 24-hours before that journey, he had an encounter with the policeman and private security personnel that resulted in his death.



He was allegedly beaten and tased to death by one of the said men, according to some eyewitness.



Earlier in an interview with Graphic Online, Perpetual Didier insisted that, an eyewitness told the family that Shadrach was tased although the police have not confirmed that part of the story.



But the gospel musician who seems inconsolable since the demise of her brother, has taken to social media to grief while calling for justice.



Perpetual who chanced on a rare footage that captures the circumstances that led to the death of her brother cried herself to stupor and at a point broke down on camera.

She took off her scarf, yelled out several times, gasped for breath while disclosing that she is losing her mind.



“They held him and they killed him. Nobody saved him. So, nobody saved him? What happened wasn’t sad to anyone? What I have seen with my eyes is making me go crazy. I am going mad. Something is happening to me.



“I want justice, my soul wont rest, I wont sleep, eat until I find justice. No radio station should call me for an interview. I’m not in a right frame of mind,” she muttered these words while weeping profusely.



At a point, the gospel singer blacked out with her head facing down during the live video.





CCTV footage



In an official press statement released by the West Hills Mall, it stated that its 24-hour security surveillance system captured the footage of the officer apprehending the deceased, as well as another man who accompanied him, as they headed for the main entrance of the mall.



In an attempt to handcuff the young man, a struggle between the parties ensued while the Police Officer tried to handcuff him.



He was eventually handcuffed but stopped struggling and appeared unwell after that. The Police subsequently removed the cuffs from his hands, and Mall Security arranged for transportation for him to be taken to the medical facility on-site. Sadly, he was pronounced dead by Medics upon arrival.



EB/WA