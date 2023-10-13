Persons above age 60 shouldn’t be allowed to run for president - Nana Romeo

Radio personality, Nana Romeo

The host of Accra FM’s Entertainment Capital show, Nana Romeo, has asserted that persons above the age of sixty (60) should not be allowed to run for the office of the president.

He bemoaned why persons above the age of sixty are required to retire as government employees yet individuals at the same age are given the nod to contest for the highest office of the land.



The radio personality noted that the intellectual prowess of persons above age sixty becomes feeble, hence they would not be competent enough to manage the affairs of the country.



In a video shared by popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix on his Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Romeo stated that persons above the age of sixty ruling nations are part of the challenges countries are grappling with.



“I’m saying this frankly from my heart. I think that is about time that persons above the age of sixty shouldn’t be allowed to run for president of Ghana.



"I’m saying this because even in the public sector everybody is aware that once you get to age sixty you go on retirement. Why do they go on retirement, because we believe by then your mind is weak and you can't think properly so you need rest,” he said.



He further indicated that African countries are struggling because most of the leaders are persons above the age of sixty.

“Teachers after sixty years go on retirement because in the classroom it is observed that they can't manage the students. It is perceived that you’re tired and you need rest. Why is it that the whole nation with over 40 million people allows someone who has gotten to his pension stage to rule the whole country? It is one problem we are facing in Africa,” he said.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB