Peter Godslove Debrah is the new chairman for Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

Ing. Peter Godslove Debrah

Founder and chairman of Pedlo Energy Company Limited, Ing. Peter Godslove Debrah has been appointed Chairman of the prestigious Ghana National Gospel Music Awards.

A graduate of Stanford University with a master's degree in petroleum engineering and an MBA in business administration, ING. Peter Godslove Debrah gained experience in the oil and gas industry while working for multinational corporations in Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Angola.



His professional experience includes working as a business developer and engineer. A visionary, he founded Pedlo Energy Company Limited; a consulting and engineering services organisation.



He is the CEO of Skynetalpa Group and co-founder of print-talk multi-media.



Over time, he has served on several boards including the board of directors of Royal Pinnacle Investment Ltd.



Ing Debrah holds certifications from the national society of black engineers (NSBE), the society of petroleum engineers (SPE), and the society of oil and gas entrepreneurs (SOGE).



He is a frequent motivational speaker and an advocate on social media.

Currently, Ing. Debrah is a PhD research fellow at Lincoln University College.



Although known widely for his expertise in the petroleum industry, ING. Peter Godslove Debrah joins the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards with a pool of knowledge and experience in marketing which makes him stand out among his peers.



Aside from his illustrious work in industry, he is a lover of God's work which makes the new appointment easily welcoming.



ING. Peter Godslove Debrah will be working with a team of dedicated individuals including Mrs Janet Adu-Poku, an insurer and a branch manager for Sunu Assurances in Kumasi.



Established in 2017, the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards has fast become the first and biggest awards scheme for the Gospel music fraternity with many looking for it each year.