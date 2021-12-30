Peter Okoye blasts online user begging for N500k

Peter Okoye in a cap and a black shirt

Online user request for money from Dangote, Femi Otedola

Peter Okoye calls beggar out on Twitter



Peter reveals he finds online begging irritating



Peter Okoye has slammed an online user who asked him and some other artistes for five hundred thousand Naira each, giving a deadline of before 2022.



In a tweet shared by a user by the name of Prince Nerrow, he requested money and tagged a number of wealthy men, including Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square fame, Davido, Dangote, Feme Otedola and Niara Marley with the deadline.



“I need #500k before next year @davido @officialnairam1 @realFemiOtedola @AlikoDangote @PeterPsquare @rudeboypsquare lets God use for me,” he tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, Peter Okoye expressed his disgust for people who always come online to beg for money as he warned users to look out, especially those who leave their information for giveaways or monies, adding that they were easy prey for fraudsters.



“Now! Tweets like this are what these fraudsters are after off. They see how desperate you come online and beg for Money or giveaway and they will take advantage of you! By claiming it’s me and you will fall for it! Stop the fucking online begging! Irritating,” Peter added, alongside a puking emoji.



