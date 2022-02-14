Petrol increment too much – Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey, Actress

Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey has called on the government to work towards reducing petroleum prices in the country as the frequent rise in petrol prices is affecting businesses.

Emelia who owns a water producing company said the petrol prices is having a toll on her water business.



Speaking to Nana Romeo on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, 10 November 2022, Ms Brobbey said “Ghana is tough, petrol prices have increased over 10 times and it has affected my water production business.



“The workers don’t really care about the hike in petrol prices and that means as the business owner, I’ve to re-invest my interest into the business.



“The petrol increment is just too much. I’ll call on the government to do something about the frequent hike in fuel prices. They say dumsor is over but in Kumasi, one of my pure water machines broke down and I had to spend about GHS7000 instantly because of the power fluctuations so they must also take a look at the electricity situation in Kumasi,” she added.

Earlier this week, the Chief Executive of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Kwaku Agyeman Duah noted that if the current trend on the world market, among other things, remain the same, then consumers will be buying a litre of fuel for GHS8 in March.



Emelia’s latest work is Heroes of Africa which premiered on 13 February 2022 at the Under-Bridge Event Centre, East Legon, Accra.



Emelia who is also a musician is currently also promoting her single titled 'Emilia' produced by Kuami Eugene.