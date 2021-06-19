Phaize Gh features Fameye on 'Jah Jehovah'

Source: Alfred Obeng Dompreh - Contributor

Gospel is any word or song with a good message of encouragement, inspiration, extolling and/or praise of Jah, etc.

Thus it does not matter which artiste sang the song or who preached the good news; what matters are the inspiring words of the song or the message.



Phaize Gh, a Ghanaian hip-hop and hip-life recording artist is out with a touching inspirational song titled “JAH JEHOVAH”.



Known in real life as Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, Phaize Gh was born and raised in Ayigya Zongo a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



The song has a strong feel of African rhythm, and a focus on seeking Jah’s favour and blessing for his hustle.



Popular act, Fameye comes in with a spice to compliment the hustle verses raised by Phaize GH, with a call on Jah to bless their hard work.

Phaize has lots of rap songs to his name and some of these are Scare Dem,3xP which features Amerado who was then known as Pages and Pope NST, Take it or leave it, Back in the Building, Beef, On My Grind, Taking Over, Tiaso, Money Dey ,Turn Up Asakaa which is his latest single etc.



These Singles were produced by Tubhani and Apya who is currently his sound engineer.



Watch music here:



