Phaize calls on government to tackle economic hardship in his new song ‘Metu Afri Ghana’

Phaize

Rapper lists unemployment, corruption and nepotism as reasons the youth flee from Ghana

‘Stay and build the Ghana you want’, Phaize to Ghanaian youth



Phaize says there is still a good market for music with good message



Promising Ghanaian rapper and singer, Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, also known as Phaize has called on the government to expedite its actions in providing a lasting solution to the current economic hardships in the country with his latest song, ‘Metu Afri Ghana’.



The song which was released on July 2, lists unemployment, high cost of living, corruption, and nepotism as some of the reasons the Ghanaian youth would want to migrate to foreign lands in search of greener pastures.



The content and message of ‘Metu Afri Ghana’ have made it gain attention on radio, television, as well as on various social media platforms.

In an interaction with Graphic Showbiz, the ‘Asakaa’ singer noted that the success of his single is an indication that there are a lot of people who still care for good content and message in music.



He said, “I am glad people are loving it, particularly for the message it conveys. This proves that there are still people who pay attention to content.”



According to Phaize, his song is a wake-up call for the government to address situations that push the youths out of the country and to avert the dangers some Ghanaians are faced with working outside Ghana.



“This song has become necessary, particularly at a time when we are losing the youth who are travelling outside to seek greener pastures. They are doing this because of the economic hardships in the country. As a youth who is concerned about what is happening, I found it necessary to address what was happening and thought doing a song will best convey the sentiments of the thousands of youths enduring the sufferings in the country,” he told Graphic Showbiz.



Regardless of the economic hardship and high cost of living in Ghana, the ‘Metu Afri Ghana’ crooner encouraged Ghanaian youths to stay in the country and contribute to building a Ghana they desire.

“Things are tough here but that shouldn’t push individuals to get themselves in situations that will put their lives at risk by using inappropriate means to travel. Nothing is worth more than one’s life, besides we must all stay here to build the country as we want to see it,” he stated.







EAN/BB