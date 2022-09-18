1
Photo of Shatta Bandle and his new bride takes over social media

Shatta Bandle And Wife Shatta Bandle and his new bride

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Bandle is officially off the single's market, GhanaWeb can confirm.

The dimunituve and social media star tied the knot with his baby mama whom he has two kids with, yesterday, September 17, 2022 in a grand ceremony.

The couple who welcomed their second child last week, topped their celebration with the marriage celebration on a park in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

Wearing a white Kaftan with gold designs, Shatta Bandle, who describes himself as billionaire, was seen with all smiles while sitting closely with his wife in a sofa at the ceremony.

Some social media users and Ghanaian celebrities have since taken to social media to celebrate the newest couple Mr and Mrs Bandle.

