Photo of Shatta Wale on his knees before IGP surfaces

Shatta Wale kneeling before the IGP. Credit: Ghana Police Service

• The IGP met with celebrities on Wednesday

• Shatta Wale knelt before the IGP



• The meeting witnessed a host of Ghanaian celebrities



A photo making round on social media confirms that dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly called Shatta Wale knelt before the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare on Wednesday.



Shatta who was wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of jeans was captured kneeling before the IPG and a panel during a private meeting with the Creative Acts industry on November 10, to discuss issues of security in the sector.



It is unclear what the singer was putting across but it seems he was appealing to Dr Dampare.



Meanwhile, the leader of the Shatta Movement in an interview with GhanaWeb after the meeting at the Police Headquarters called on citizens to be law-abiding to avoid having issues with the police.

"Policemen have been policing the country well. I don't have a problem with any policeman. It's just that sometimes when the citizens meet them, they don't show them that respect and that's what the IGP is talking about. As a citizen, when a policeman stops you, show that discipline to him and I think we can work hand in hand," Shatta told GhanaWeb.



He again added that he is not "rude and rascal" as some bloggers have portrayed him over the years. The dancehall musician noted that he is sometimes wrongly judged by his style of dressing.



"It is a false publication that has made Shatta Wale demonic, rude, disrespectful brand but I work with a whole lot of companies... most of the bloggers are giving us problems especially me. People meet me and think I am rude and I don't respect. I have all these people around me who love me."



The IGP's meeting with the Creative Arts witnessed a host of celebrities in attendance. A Plus, Stonebwoy, Fameya, Agya Koo, Samini, Joyce Boakye, D-Blacks and others.







