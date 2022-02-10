Photo of ‘romantic Kwame Despite’ in a lovey-dovey pose with wife causes stir

Awurama and Dr Osei Kwame Despite

For years, Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his wife, Awurama Despite, have kept a low profile with their marriage.



It is rare to see any photo or video of them on social media except on special occasions.



In a rare photo that has surfaced online, the power couple was caught in a public display of affection where Despite couldn't get his hands off his precious jewel, Awurama.

The successful businessman during his 60th birthday celebration at his residence had hundreds of guests in attendance but he still made time for his wife. It was just them!



Dr Despite in the viral photo had his arms wrapped around his wife and mother of his children.



The two had broad smiles as they enjoyed the moment with friends and family.



Awurama rocked a crepe jumpsuit with a front cut tailored to fit her body for her husband's 60th birthday party.



The image of the love birds has received tons of compliments with Fadda Dickson commending their endless love.

"ma Gandhi I know by experience that the poets are right:love is eternal.…E.M. FORSTER. Mr&Mrs," he captioned the photo published on his Instagram page.



