Photos from Mahama and Lordina's vow renewal

Mahama Lordina Vow Renewal Former President John Dramani Mahama and Lordina have renewed their vows

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the occasion of their 30th wedding anniversary, former President and First Lady, John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama renewed their wedding vows.

The couple, on July 27, took to their social media pages to celebrate each other for their love and dedication throughout the years of being together.

They both published anniversary photoshoots that captured them in matching outfits to commemorate the milestone.

Also, the lovebirds carried messages to the public through their customized polo shirts that read: "The Better Half and The Other Half."

"Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person. In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life-partner with whom I have shared every step of life’s journey this past 30 years and more," the former president captioned a photo that had him planting a peck on his wife's cheeks.

To climax their pearl anniversary, Mahama and Lordina renewed their wedding vows on Sunday, July 31 at the Ringway Assemblies of God Church in the presence of their five children, family, friends and well-wishers.

The event was graced by dignitaries and members of the National Democratic Congress.

