Photos from Sam George's lavish vow renewal party in Accra

SAM GEORGE LAVISH Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram ,Sam George and wife

Wed, 17 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users just can't have enough of the photos and videos from last weekend's wedding party of Sam Nartey George and wife, Vera who renewed their vows on their 10th anniversary.

The MP for Ningo-Prampram pulled off a lavish event that captured himself and his partner serving looks and style.

Invited guests had a time of their life right from good music to food and lots of drinks.

Ghanaian wedding photographer, Jema, captured some beautiful shots of the two lovebirds who made headlines last Saturday.

Some of the biggest wedding vendors in the country were employed for the grand event.

Check out some scenes from the party

















