Photos of OnlyFans star who stabbed her Nigerian boyfriend to death in Miami surface

Courtney Clenney and Christin Obumseli

American model Courtney Clenney is currently facing trial for killing her Nigerian boyfriend, Christin Obumseli.

The Only Fans star was arrested in Hawaii after stabbing her boyfriend to death in Miami.



The model was picked up by the police at a rehab clinic - where she was seeking help for substance abuse and PTSD - in Laupahoehoe yesterday morning.



According to Daily Mail, Clenney Clenney allegedly stabbed Obumseli to death at their luxury apartment in the One Paraiso building in Edgewater, Miami, on April 3. She was arrested after cops found her coated in blood on her balcony but was later released because they believed she had acted in self-defence.



Meanwhile, the prosecutors on Thursday released the footage that showed Clenny slapping, punching, and pulling Obumseli’s hair as the 27-year-old desperately tried to fend off her attacks.













