Photos of the 16-year-old rich kid whose birthday party went viral

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Although not much is known about the 16-year-old girl, Suad, who trended on social media after excerpts of her plush birthday party went viral, some photos of the teenager have found their way unto social media.

A Ghanaian designer who tailored all her outfits for the event, Aboagye Clothing GH, shared a couple of stunning pictures on Instagram and netizens have been thrilled.

Suad was captured in five different outfits which fitted her plus-size body, defining her curves and exuding elegance.

She rocked different colourful styles, mainly from laced and satin fabrics which well-fitted her body.

Suad’s plus-size body did not stand in the way as she effortlessly rocked ‘waist tightening’ corset dresses in some of the pictures.

The plush birthday that took over social media

It was an interesting sight to behold as the birthday party organized by Suad’s parents to celebrate her 16th birthday became the talk of the town.

Scenes from the bash made their way unto social media where the young lady was captured in all her glory at the event held at a luxurious mansion at East Legon.

The most interesting part was when she was gifted a sleek black Mercedes Benz as a birthday present, by her parents.

Checkout the posts below:











Source: www.ghanaweb.com
