Photos of veteran actress Grace Nortey hit social media

Grace Nortey (middle) During A Visit By John Mahama Grace Nortey (middle) during a visit by John Mahama

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Recent photos of veteran actress, Grace Nortey, have surfaced on social media after she was paid a visit by former president John Dramani Mahama.

In the photos, the ageing actress is seated on a sofa sandwiched by the former President and a lady. While three others, believed to be relatives, are also standing behind the sofa.

A member of the National Democratic Congress legal team, Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo, confirmed that the visit took place on Monday, September 12.

He captioned the photo thus: "The man with the heart of gold: JM drove through the rains this morning to go visit veteran actress Grace Nortey. Kindness is the sunshine in which true love lives. JM is just one of a kind!"

Mrs. Nortey was an actress who played multi-character lead roles on Ghanaian television in the 1990s.

Among the films she starred in are: Sinking Sands, The Ties That Bind, Beasts of No Nation, Juju, My Own Mother, Escape To Love etc.

In 2020, she lamented the seeming neglect by movie directors and producers she worked with in the past.

She said veterans like her do not only want to hear from their contemporary actors but also from members of the backstage crew as well.

Speaking in Ga on Simply Showbiz show, Grace Nortey said: “All of sudden, no one asks of you, no one calls you, no visits, you are left home alone. This makes one unhappy sometimes. You are just left with you and your God.

“It is not about food or money, which you may have people to provide. It is for someone to also make you happy.”







SARA/PEN

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
