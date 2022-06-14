‘Photoshop' – Efia Odo downgrades Sista Afia’s bikini photos

Singer Sista Afia . Photo credit: Unlimited Studios

Sista Afia releases bikini photos

Efia Odo ‘stings’ Sista Afia again



Efia Odo called out by social media users



Social media users have instructed Efia Odo to give Sista Afia a break over what they term as her continuous hateful comments and attacks on the singer's personality.



The influencer and actress in a tweet on Monday disclosed that 'photoshop' can not save persons who try to cover their flaws. Her post has been linked to Ghanaian musician Sista Afia by observers because it popped up a few hours after the 'Asouden' singer shared some bikini photos.



Efia Odo who is currently in the United States, on June 13, was caught up in a 'post and delete' tweet that read: "Photoshop can't save you."

Blogger Zionfelix shared the post on Instagram resulting in Sista Afia responding to the lady who has been on her neck for years. First, it was Efia Odo body shamming her and now alleging that she had photoshopped her bikini images.



She clapped back in a message that read: "If obsession was a person!! Girl rest #pains."



Reacting to the shade, an Instagram handler @kubraahenkan had this to say about Odo: "At this point, this girl is really obsessed with Sister Afia and giving pure jealousy!'



Another @brownup added: "Efia Odo as if you don’t photoshop too stop this nonsense girl. It’s giving witchcraft at this point. You can use another strategy if you want to be relevant.. stop Nonsense and disrespect..she’ll be preaching about love too Mtchew."



The two entertainers have been at each other’s throats for a while and at the least provocation, they both take to social media to dirty themselves and later on make peace.

Check out the photos below:











