Phrimpong crowns beautiful love tale with new single ‘Mr & Mrs’

After making recent headlines with the publication of his marriage ceremony
card, Derrick Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Phrimpong puts the icing
on the cake with a new single “Mr & Mrs”.
The love story continues on a highlife composition, bearing another feel of
Phrimpong’s singing prowess greatly expressed in a bundle of joy, excitement
and passion.
The indispensable musician speaks fondly of a priceless gift of a compatible
partner. The song best categorized as a wedding song celebrates the
genuineness of love after many failed relationships and finally settling on the
yearnings of the heart.
Phrimpong walks down the aisle tomorrow and has already set the tone for
celebrations with this new single. Our congratulations and well wishes go out
to him.
Mr & Mrs was produced by Emrys Beatz, mixed and mastered by Apya. Enjoy
below: