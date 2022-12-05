0
Menu
Entertainment

Phrimpong crowns beautiful love tale with new single ‘Mr & Mrs’

Phrimpong Mr.png Mr and Mrs artwork

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: Phrimpong, Contributor

After making recent headlines with the publication of his marriage ceremony

card, Derrick Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Phrimpong puts the icing

on the cake with a new single “Mr & Mrs”.

The love story continues on a highlife composition, bearing another feel of

Phrimpong’s singing prowess greatly expressed in a bundle of joy, excitement

and passion.

The indispensable musician speaks fondly of a priceless gift of a compatible

partner. The song best categorized as a wedding song celebrates the

genuineness of love after many failed relationships and finally settling on the

yearnings of the heart.

Phrimpong walks down the aisle tomorrow and has already set the tone for

celebrations with this new single. Our congratulations and well wishes go out

to him.

Mr & Mrs was produced by Emrys Beatz, mixed and mastered by Apya. Enjoy

below:

Source: Phrimpong, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin