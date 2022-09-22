0
Phrimpong drops new music and video titled ‘Adam’

Phrimpong Adam (Artwork) File photo: Artwork of Adam

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: Phrimpong, Contributor

Highly rated Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Phrimpong takes listeners on a soulful journey with Adam.

Riding atop piano-saxophonic jazz, Phrimpong breaks from his staunch rapper persona to exhibit his audible vocal abilities with a compelling lyricism that penetrates souls.

Adam is a sermon of reality, contentment, love, and above all, a soul-searching composition with a deep perspective on the chronicles of life and death.

While he affirms nothing last forever with biblical quotations, he didn't lose sight of self-happiness and love to spice up days of the living.

Interestingly Phrimpong changes the narrative of song releases by sharing the acoustic version prior to the original record.

Adam was produced by Emrys Beatz and mixed by Khendi, with music video credits to Cute Vizuals.

