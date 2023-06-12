0
Phrimpong unleashes audio and video for rap single ‘Stormzy Made Me Do It’

Phrimpong Stormzy Made Me Do It Artwork for Stormzy Made Me Do It’

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: Phrimpong, Contributor

Ghanaian rapper Phrimpong has unleashed a fiery new track titled "Stormzy Made Me Do It," igniting a storm of excitement among rap enthusiasts. With its captivating lyrics and pulsating beats, this song is a treat for rap heads everywhere.

The latest song by Phrimpong shows off his skill as a lyricist and his capacity to hold listeners' attention. In addition to showcasing his own distinctive style and talent, "Stormzy Made Me Do It" is a homage to his strong appreciation for the British rapper Mel Made Me Do It. The song is an incredible treat for rap fans, thanks to its combination of clever vocabulary, aggressive flows, and a gripping beat.

Phrimpong draws listeners into his universe and evokes a spectrum of emotions with his fluid delivery and astute storytelling. His passion for his craft is evident in his flawless control of his rhyme scheme and flawless flow.

The song deftly combines aspects of both Ghanaian and worldwide hip-hop, showcasing Phrimpong's aptitude for bridging cultural divides and developing a style that appeals to a wide range of listeners. Phrimpong establishes himself as a major player in the local and global rap industry with the release of "Stormzy Made Me Do It," produced by J Bixil.

Listen to the song below:

