Picking 17 out of 62 songs for my album was hard – Davido

DAVIDO BROWN3.png Nigerian singer, Davido

Fri, 21 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Afrobeats singer, Davido, has said that selecting songs for his Timeless album was the hardest thing ever.

Speaking on his album released on March 31, Davido noted that he had to narrow down the songs to about 20 out of 62, before finally settling on 17 songs.

The DMW boss said:"I already have the next album done. Yeah, I do! I had to pick out of 62 songs for this ‘Timeless’ album.

“Then we narrowed it down to 20 songs, then we narrowed it down to 18, 17 songs.”

When asked about the process it took to get the album done, Davido said; “Was the process of narrowing down the songs from 62 to the songs that’ll make the album that difficult?

“It’s the hardest process ever.

“Because it’s like today, you’re like, ‘Ah! You want this one’. And then like in two weeks, you don’t feel it no more. You want another one.

“And then the next two months, you’re like, ‘Yo, why did we take that song off?'”

