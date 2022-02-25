Pictures from celebrities this week that will sweep you off your feet

The trendiest pictures this week

Attending a red carpet event is one of the reasons to turn up with the most fashionable clothes or wait on the latest trends to quickly jump on to express your innermost fashion style.

The latest in celebrity trends are mostly style inspiration from Instagram these days, from your favourite celebrities.



There’s no denying the influence your favourite actresses and musicians have on seasonal style and fashion trends.



While most celebrities have access to an entire glam team and endless stylists on speed dial, certain famous folks rise above the rest when it comes to their personal style both on and off the red carpet.



Here, GhanaWeb has rounded up a list of 10 of the most fashionable celebrities for you this week.



Sandra Ankobiah





Juliet Ibrahim







Jackie Appiah





Empress Gifty Adorye







Stacey Amoateng





Cookie T







Zynnell Zuh







Benedicta Gafah





Nana Aba Anamoah







Salma Mumin



