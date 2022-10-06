1
Pictures of Black Sherif’s late girlfriend who got featured on his album pop up

Black Sherif Sad.png Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The twelfth track on Black Sherif’s ‘The Villian I Was' album titled, ‘Oh Paradise’, captures a painful period in the musician’s past where death laid its icy hands on his lover.

Five years after losing his unforgettable love, Black Sherif pours out his heart in the emotional tune which highlights ‘sad Blacko’ telling a story of how his late girlfriend left without a goodbye.

He also detailed how her departure has since left him broken.

But in the quest to quench the curiosity of fans who have wondered who this particular lady was, pictures of the late Clementina Konadu, a former student of the Kumasi Academy Senior High School believed to be Black Sherif’s former girlfriend, have been splashed on the internet.

Obituary pictures of the lady-in-question, who was then a 17-year-old 'school girl’ as well as some photos of her, captured in a uniform are making rounds on social media.

It can be recalled that sometime in 2017, it was reported that two first-year students of the Kumasi Academy SHS died following an outbreak of swine flu.

Clementina was part of the two students who ‘gave up the ghost’ at the KNUST hospital after the incident.

