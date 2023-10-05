Piesie Esther did excellent, but Black Sherif deserved VGMA Artiste of the Year award – Sonnie Badu

Black Sherif and Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu, has stated that highlife musician Black Sherif’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year accolade was well-deserved.

According to him, Black Sherif’s exploits in the music industry over the course of the year made him a standout among the artistes he was contending with including gospel singer Piesie Esther.



The gospel musician indicated that his colleague gospel musician, Piesie Esther did excellent work with her music career however, he believes it was Black Sherif’s time for the award considering how popular and impactful his songs fared in the country.



“I think it was an interesting rift. Piesie did excellent but it was good Black Sherif won it, no one should twist it[words]. But it was good for the industry, like I can sit down and say ‘You’ve done well but let’s allow this person to go.’ Why? Black sheriff just received an award in the US, and that's what Ghana wants,” he said.



Sonnie Badu further explained that it does not matter whether the person winning an award is a gospel or secular musician, but what matters most is if the person is qualified enough to receive such an award.



He called for unity among players in the entertainment industry and urged them to support each other in the interst of the nation.

"If I'm part of the entertainment fraternity, everybody projects that guy. That's what Nigerians do and that is so important now.



"So he [Black Sherif] has everything it takes to take Ghana to that place at this moment. And let's not think the Stonebwoy’s and the Shatta Wale’s and all of that, they didn't do anything. As a building block is not as important as the block in the middle. We all built it into a blacksmith.



"We have to be deliberate. If I was an entertainment minister, I'd look out for this guy and say ‘What do we need to do to project him in this season and maybe another season,” Sonnie Badu said in an interview with Hitz FM which GhanaWeb monitored.



