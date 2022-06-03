Piesie Esther marks her birthday in flamboyant outfits

Piesie Esther celebrates birthday

Piesie Esther appreciates God for marking another year

Piesie Esther dazzles in a green dress on her birthday



Social media fans wish Piesie Esther on birthday



Ghanaian female gospel singer, Piesie Esther, has shared some stunning pictures to mark her birthday on her social media account.



The singer who couldn't hold her excitement while expressing her gratitude to God for an amazing day.



“My being alive and healthy today is as a result of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. Happy birthday to me.

“Today, I want to thank God for granting me yet another year. Today, my heart is full of nothing but gratitude. Wishing myself a happy birthday!” she shared in a separate post on Instagram.



Her birthday post rallied some comments from social media fans, who then also wished her a happy birthday.



See the pictures below





















